HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Wall defeats Clyde in District opener

WALL– The No. 3 Wall Hawks beat Clyde 35-7 to start out District 3-3A Div. I play with a win.

The Hawks improved to 6-0 on the season.

Wall’s defense forced a three and out on Clyde’s first drive, and the snap went over the head of Punter Jax Roam. Wall tackled him at the 15-yard line, and two plays later, Cinch Dickey scored a touchdown to give the Hawks a 7-0 lead.

From there, the scoring was at a stand still. The Hawks cashed in another touchdown with 10-seconds remaining in the first half with a touchdown pass to Caleb Heuertz, leading 14-0 at halftime.

Wall scored on their first drive in the second half to cushion their lead, 21-0. The only touchdown scored by the Bulldogs came late in the fourth quarter.

NEXT GAME: at Jim Ned, 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 18th.