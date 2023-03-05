SAN ANGELO, TX— The third-ranked Angelo State Rams swept the UAFS Lions on Sunday, winning 21-11 in seven innings at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

The Rams found three runs in the first inning. Weston Valasek singled to right field to score Austin Beck. Soon after Thomas Cain and Tyler Boggs scored two more runs for ASU.

The Rams doubled the lead in the second that extended the lead to 6-0. The Lions battled back and hit three home runs in the fifth inning with a total of seven runs and two more in the sixth to make it 14-11. However, Angelo State would find a run in the sixth and finish with six runs in the bottom of the seventh.

ASU moved to 17-3 on the season and will be on the road facing Oklahoma Christian for a four-game series.