SAN ANGELO, TX— The third-ranked Angelo State Rams baseball team closed out their series against the St. Mary’s Rattlers Sunday afternoon with a 14-5 victory at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

Jacob Guerrero would score the game’s opening run with his second triple of the season.

A Guerrero RBI single would extend their lead to 6-0 after two innings.

Hunter Mayo allowed four hits and five runs while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

Angelo State improves to 26-4 on the season and 24-4 in conference play. They will be on the road this weekend in a four-game series against Lubbock Christian.