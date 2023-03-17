SAN ANGELO, TX— The third-ranked Angelo State Rams baseball team fell in game one 10-3 Friday afternoon against the St. Mary’s Rattlers at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

Jacob Guerrero grounded out scoring Reese Johnson in the first inning to score the first run of the game.

The Rattlers tied the game in the third, and their bats came alive in the fourth inning scoring eight runs.

The Rams move to 23-4 overall and 21-4 in Lone Star Conference play. They will continue the series against the Rattlers Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.