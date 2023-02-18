SAN ANGELO, TX— The third-ranked Angelo State Rams baseball team swept a doubleheader Saturday afternoon against UT Permian Basin, capturing a 6-5 victory in game one and 19-8 in game two at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

In game one, the Rams got out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Jacob Guerrero scored on a fielder’s choice, bringing home Austin Beck from third. Angelo State would find another run on another fielder’s choice with the help of Thomas Cain.

Jordan Williams extended their lead with a three-run home run before Kamden Kelton hit an RBI single to make the score 6-0.

The Falcons rallied back in the seventh inning to score five runs to cut the deficit to one. Scott Ellis pitched the final two outs to end the game.

In game two, UTPB found success quickly scoring four runs in the first inning. Angelo State tied the game with two runs in the second before both teams scored in the third to make it 5-5.

The rams scored six runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead.

The Rams improve to 10-1 overall and will close out the series Sunday against UTPB at 1 p.m.