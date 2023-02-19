SAN ANGELO, TX— The third-ranked Angelo State Rams baseball team closed out the series against UT Permian Basin with a 14-4 victory in seven innings on Sunday afternoon at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

UTPB got on the board first hitting a two-RBI single in the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead.

Jordan Williams cut the lead hitting a solo home run. The Falcons would respond back putting up two more runs in the second inning to lead 4-1.

It wouldn’t be long before the Rams responded in the fifth inning pouring on 10 total runs.

The Rams will be on the road next week when they face UT Tyler for a four-game series beginning on Friday.