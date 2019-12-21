HIGHLIGHTS: No. 24 Veribest pulls away from Irion County

VERIBEST– The No. 24 Veribest Lady Falcons pulled away in the 2nd half to beat Irion County 49-35 on Friday at home.

The Lady Falcons improve to 12-6 overall and 2-0 in District 11-1A. Lady Hornets’ Mercedes Davis lead all scores with 15 points. Callie Briley lead the Lady Falcons in points with 14.

Up next for Veribest will be the Capprock Tournament in Lubbock starting on Thursday, December 26th.

Irion County will play in the Reagan County Tournament starting on Friday, December 27th.

