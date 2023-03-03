SAN ANGELO, TX— The twenty-fourth-ranked Lake View Maidens dominated 17-0 against Pecos Friday night.

Jazmyne Flores had five goals with assists by Ally Flores, Faith Miller, and Hannah Alexander. Ally Flores had two goals with assists by Alyssa DeLaCruz and Illiana Soria.

Janessa Rocha had three goals with assists by Jazmyne Flores and Ally Flores. Jaylen Cueller, Alexis Garcia, Faith Miller, Hannah Alexander, Alyssa DeLaCruz, Illiana Soria, and Avery Hansen each had one goal a piece. Zoe Espinosa had a shutout as a goalie.

Maidens are 8-1 in the district and will play on the road Tuesday, March 7th against Andrews at 5 p.m.