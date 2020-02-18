HIGHLIGHTS: No. 23 Veribest races past Menard, advances to area round

COLEMAN– No. 23 Veribest beat Menard 55-23 for the Bi-District trophy in Coleman Monday night.

The Lady Falcons led 11-0 at the end of the first quarter, and they closed out the first half on a 10-2 run to lead 30-7 at halftime.

Veribest was led by freshmen guards Callie Briley (10 pts) and Alliyah Harrison (9 pts).

The Lady Falcons will play Rankin in the area round on Friday. Time and location TBD.

