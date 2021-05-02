SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Softball team swept Lubbock Christian in a doubleheader winning game one 4-2 and game two 7-3.
In game one Makayla Corbin started in the pitching circle, the Rambells helped with the run support in the first, fifth and sixth innings which put them in a position to win game one.
In game two Genesis Armendariz started in the circle only allowing three runs. The Rambelles were able to bring in the run support to sweep the lady chaps.
The Rambelles have officially ended the regular season with an overall record of 31-11 and a conference record of 22-8.
Angelo State is headed to the Lone Star Conference Tournament that is set to begin May 6th. Time and place are pending the completion of other LSC softball team schedules.
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 23 Rambelles sweep Lady Chaps in regular season finale
SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Softball team swept Lubbock Christian in a doubleheader winning game one 4-2 and game two 7-3.