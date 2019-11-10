HIGHLIGHTS: No. 21 Rams fall to Greyhounds

PORTALES, NM–No. 21 Angelo State Football suffered their second loss this season with a 20-17 overtime loss to Eastern New Mexico Saturday night.

It was a back and forth game, and the Greyhounds tied it at 17 off a Wyatt Strand 1-yard rushing touchdown with 4:21 remaining in the 4th quarter.

Eastern started on offense in overtime and took the lead courtesy of a Tyler Vargas 39-yard field goal attempt that was good.

On ASU’s chance to respond on their first drive in overtime, Connor Flanigan missed a a 29-yard field goal attempt that would have tied the game.

The Rams move to 8-2 over all and 5-2 in the Lone Star Conference.

They will host Texas A&M Commerce at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16th for Senior Day