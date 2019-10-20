HIGHLIGHTS: No. 18 Belles win 11th straight with 3-2 win over UT Permian Basin

ODESSA– No. 18 Angelo State Volleyball beat UT Permian Basin in five sets on Saturday for their 11th straight win. ASU improved to 19-1, 11-0 LSC.

The Falcons won the first set, 25-23. The Belles came back and won sets two and three.

UTPB forced a fifth set, winning game four, 25-23. The Belles closed out the match by winning the final set, 19-17.

Kailyn Gilbreath lead the Belles in kills with 18. Haley Coulter totaled 16 kills on the day.

NEXT MATCH: at Lubbock Christian, 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22nd.