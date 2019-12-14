HIGHLIGHTS: No. 14 Lady Hornets take down Cornerstone Christian

BLACKWELL– The No. 14 Blackwell Lady Hornets beat Cornerstone Christian 48-20 in the Oak Creek Classic on Friday.

The Lady Hornets will be in action again at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday against the winner of the Lake View JV and Paint Rock game.

