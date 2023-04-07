SAN ANGELO, TX— The top-ranked Angelo State Rams baseball team split a doubleheader against Texas A&M International Friday at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

In game one, the Rams captured a 4-0 shutout victory. Kade Bragg continued his dominance with a six-inning shutout, allowing two hits and seven strikeouts. He is now 9-0 on the season.

Jordan Williams singled for an RBI, and Thomas Cain reached on a fielder’s choice scoring two on the play in the fifth inning.

In game two, ASU took an early 1-0 lead. Braxton Pearson threw four innings with one run off two hits and six strikeouts. The Dustdevils were able to tie things up in the fourth inning. They scored the game-winning run in the fifth on a sac bunt.

The Rams are now 32-5 overall and 30-5 in Lone Star Conference play. They will face TAMIU in the final game of the series Saturday at 1 p.m.