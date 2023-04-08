SAN ANGELO, TX— The top-ranked Angelo State baseball team picked up a 14-4 victory to capture the series win over Texas A&M International on Saturday at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

The Dustdevils scored four runs in the second inning to lead 4-0 over the Rams early.

Angelo State scored in the bottom half of the inning. Kamden Kelton singled to bring Austin Beck home. It was a huge third inning as the Rams scored six runs to extend their lead. Guerrero led the Rams with four hits, and Austin Beck and Thomas Cain finished with two.

Scott Ellis earned the win to improve to 5-2 on the year after throwing five 1/3 innings without a run, giving up only two hits with three strikeouts.

The Rams will continue conference play when they face Texas A&M Kingsville for a four-game series beginning Friday, April 14.