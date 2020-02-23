HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Rams improve to 14-0 with sweep over Chaps

LUBBOCK– No. 1 Angelo State Baseball defeated Lubbock Christian 12-5 to improve to 14-0. This is also the first time the Rams have won series in Lubbock.

Josh Elvir went 1-for-3 at the plate with three RBI. Jordan Williams went 4-for-5 and two runs. Elvir and Williams also had two stolen bases each.

Starting pitching Josh Barnett earned the win, going 6.2 innings, allowing eight hits and three runs and struck out six batters. The Rams out-scored the Chaps in the series, 51-23.

Angelo State will return home to host West Texas A&M (12-2) for a four-game series beginning on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

