HIGHLIGHTS: Miles spoils TLCA’s homecoming with 44-12 win

SAN ANGELO — The Miles Bulldogs went into Lake View Stadium and spoiled TLCA’s homecoming in dominant fashion with a 44-12 victory on Friday.

However, Friday nights are more than just football and the game between Miles and TLCA is a perfect example of that.

The crowd at Lake View Stadium roared when senior Trayten Stone took the field for the first snap of the game. Stone, a former Children’s Miracle Network baby, battles from a rare genetic disorder and has climbed mountains throughout his lifetime; but this one was different.

Stone found himself in the end zone.

It didn’t take long for Miles to get on the scoreboard. The Bulldogs struck six in the first quarter courtesy of a scramble from senior quarterback Davian Martinez.

And Miles started to pile it on from there.

On the ensuing possession for TLCA, senior quarterback Francisco Rodriguez threw an interception to sophomore linebacker Joel Garcia, which gave the Bulldogs a great opportunity to go up two scores in the second quarter.

A few plays later, Martinez connected with Jose Mata for a huge gain, which lead to Martinez’s second rushing touchdown of the game.

The Bulldogs went on to win 44-12.

NEXT GAME for Miles: vs. Roscoe, 9/13 @ 7:30 p.m.

NEXT GAME for TLCA: @ Zephyr, 9/13 @ 7:30 p.m.