HIGHLIGHTS: Miles picks up first win on homecoming against Munday

MILES – Miles earned their first win of the season, 55-12 against Munday on the Bulldog’s homecoming. Both Miles and Munday entered the week four match-up looking for their first wins.

Miles’ defense began the game with a three and out on the Munday offense. On the second offensive play from scrimmage, Hayven Book threw it deep to Carson Ellison for the first score of the game. After recovering a fumble on fourth down, Miles scored again off a Devin Medina touchdown run.

The Bulldogs go to 1-3 on the season. They go on the road against Cross Plains in week four.