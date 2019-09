MILES– The Miles Bulldogs improved to 5-0 on Friday with their 53-41 win over Munday.

The Bulldogs scored first off a touchdown from Brayden Dunlap to take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.

Miles scored again in the second quarter, when Davian Martinez threw a touchdown pass to Jose Mata to put Miles up 12-0.

This is the first 5-0 start for the Bulldogs since 1989.

NEXT GAME: vs Cross Plains, 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 4th.