MILES- The Miles Bulldogs knew they had a tough test on their hands when they welcomed Cross Plains to Bulldog Stadium on Friday night. To keep their undefeated record, they were going to have to stick together, as they’ve done all year.

The Buffaloes proved to be too much for the Bulldogs. A Miles offense that hasn’t scored less than 40 points all year was held to just 6. Cross Plains hands Miles their first loss of the season, 42-6.