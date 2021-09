MILES – The Miles Bulldogs drop their third straight game to start the season, as they fall to Roscoe 43-24 in their home opener.

Roscoe scored 14 points in the first two quarters to take a 28-6 lead at halftime. Miles came out strong in the third quarter, cutting the lead to just eight, but Roscoe kept their distance in the fourth to finish the win.

Miles falls to 0-3 on the season. They host Munday next week, who also comes in 0-3.