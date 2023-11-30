SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Bulldogs defeat the Sterling City Eagles 47-44 in game one of the Miles Ribs Tournament.

In a back-and-forth game throughout four quarters of play, Miles would do just enough to come away with the win and advance to 4-0 on the season.

Cooper Ellison led the way for the Bulldogs with 18 points on the day.

Miles will look to start 2-0 in the Miles Ribs tournament as they take on Veribest later at 7:15.

Sterling City will look to rebound tomorrow versus the Central Bobcats Junior Varsity team.