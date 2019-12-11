HIGHLIGHTS: Maidens late push not enough to get past Early

SAN ANGELO — The Lake View girls’ basketball team put together a fourth-quarter comeback against Early, but fell short 40-35 at Ben Norton gym, Tuesday.

The Maidens’ Alaysia Capuchina scored a game-high 16 points, while Mikailia Wagner, Jordan Pickney, Analeigh Pineda, and Felicity Harris each had four points.

The Maidens will compete in the Oak Creek Classic in Blackwell starting on Thursday.

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cougars survive late comeback attempt from Water Valley

WATER VALLEY- The Christoval Lady Cougars survive a late comeback attempt by Water Valley to get a big win on the road,…

• Ballinger’s Bean, Winn earn District 4-3A Div. II superlatives

SAN ANGELO — Ballinger’ Cooper Bean and Adam Winn both earned District 4-3A Division II superlatives on Tuesday. Bean…

• Belles learning while winning; sweep LSC weekly awards

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State are learning, just like every team this early in the season. The Belles are also winning…

• KLST Player of the Week: Moore aids Belles in wins over Tarleton State, Texas Woman’s

SAN ANGELO — Senior forward De’Anira Moore is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after fueling the Angelo State w…

• Season Pass Ep. 17: Blackwell’s historic run ends; Angelo State sweeps Tarleton State

SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps t…

• Chinn selected to All-Tournament Team

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Volleyball Senior Right Side Hitter Sundara Chinn was selected to the NCAA DII South Central…