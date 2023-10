SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs drop their district opener to Andrews 63-7 at home on Friday night.

The Chiefs defense couldn’t seem to get a stop as they surrendered 36 points in the first quarter.

Lake View’s lone score of the game in the second quarter with a catch by Michael Duran who would take the wide receiver screen 50 yards for a score.

Lake View drops to 1-6 on the season and 0-1 in district play. They will face Brownwood on the road next week at 7 pm.