SEMINOLE — The Lake View Chiefs lost to the Seminole Indians 47-28 on Friday in the team’s district opener.

Lake View (3-5, 0-1) has now lost five games in a row after starting the season with three straight wins. The Chiefs will look to snap the slump on Nov. 1 against Andrews (7-1, 1-0). Kickoff time set for 7 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium.