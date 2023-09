SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs drop to 1-5 overall after losing their fifth-straight game of the season to Midland Greenwood __.

The Chiefs troubles continue as they went into the locker room at halftime trailing the Rangers 42-0.

Lake View’s troubles would carry over to the second half, causing the Chiefs to drop another game in dissapointing fashion.

District begins next week and the Chiefs will be looking to turn their season around with a victory over Andrews.