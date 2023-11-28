SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs drop to 3-3 on the season after their 84-47 loss to Reagan County.
The Chiefs will be back in action in the Doug McCutchen Memorial tournament on Thursday versus Caddo Mills.
by: Keion Russell
by: Keion Russell
