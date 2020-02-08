HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Wildcats clinch playoff spot, upset No. 19 Veribest

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VERIBEST– Water Valley Girls basketball beat No. 19 Veribest 55-51 to hand the Lady Falcons their first loss in District 11-1A play. The Lady Wildcats clinch a playoff spot with the win and because Sterling City beat Robert Lee.

Veribest is now 10-1 in District, along with No. 20 Blackwell. The Lady Hornets will host the Lady Falcons at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Veribest beat Blackwell 62-29 in their first meeting this season.

More Stories for you

• ASU baseball excited for early challenge
SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams baseball had a good offensive start to the season. 3 games, 46 runs. That was against…

• Rams hold off Eastern New Mexico
SAN ANGELO — Despite multiple lead changes in the final minutes, Angelo State defeated Eastern New Mexico 80-77 in a…

• ASU Softball learning what this team can be
SAN ANGELO- The Belles softball team had a good showing last weekend at the Arkansas Tech Invitational, going 3-2…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles suffer 24-point loss to Greyhounds
SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Belles Basketball team suffered just their second home loss this season to Eastern New…

• Belles Head Coach Nate Harris: ‘we need everyone to be a weapon’
SAN ANGELO– With eight games remaining in the regular season, Lone Star Conference Basketball is really heating up….

• Brady’s Bauer, Wall’s Bumann sign with Angelo State
SAN ANGELO — Brady’s Walker Bauer and Wall’s Stuart Bumann were two of the 28 total high school commits Angelo State…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.