HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Wildcats clinch playoff spot, upset No. 19 Veribest

VERIBEST– Water Valley Girls basketball beat No. 19 Veribest 55-51 to hand the Lady Falcons their first loss in District 11-1A play. The Lady Wildcats clinch a playoff spot with the win and because Sterling City beat Robert Lee.
Veribest is now 10-1 in District, along with No. 20 Blackwell. The Lady Hornets will host the Lady Falcons at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Veribest beat Blackwell 62-29 in their first meeting this season.
