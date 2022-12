SAN ANGELO, TX— It was a big day for the Concho Valley lady basketball programs as two teams captured tournament titles.

The Water Valley Lady Wildcats defeated the Miles Lady Bulldogs 41-39 to take home the Concho County Championship.

The Irion County Lady Hornets won in a thriller Friday afternoon, with the game coming down to the last few seconds. Sophomore Berkley Callaway knocked down a 3-pointer with under 10 seconds left to defeat the Bulldogs 38-37.