HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cats use late rally to beat Trojans

SAN ANGELO– The Central Lady Cats defeated Euless Trinity 29-24 at home on Friday, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Layla Young led the Lady Cats in points with 14. Maddie Foley totaled six points on the night as Central improves to 8-1 in District 3-6A play.

The Lady Cats will hit the road next week to Abilene at to face the Lady Eagles at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4th.

