SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Lady Cats get their revenge on Frenship, defeating them 3-1 in district 2-6A showdown.
Central now moves on to 5-1 in district play and will be back in action Friday, October 13th on the road versus Odessa.
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Lady Cats get their revenge on Frenship, defeating them 3-1 in district 2-6A showdown.
Central now moves on to 5-1 in district play and will be back in action Friday, October 13th on the road versus Odessa.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>