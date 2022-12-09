ConchoValleyHomepage.com
by: Sabrina Hoover
Posted: Dec 9, 2022 / 10:37 PM CST
Updated: Dec 9, 2022 / 10:37 PM CST
SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central Lady Cats defeat the Greenwood Rangarettes Friday evening 37-26.
The Bobcats will be back at home facing off against Big Spring this upcoming Tuesday.
