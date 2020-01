ROBERT LEE — The No. 25 Veribest Lady Falcons picked up a District 11-1A win over Robert Lee 39-29 Friday evening behind a team-high 11 points from senior guard Zoe Bratcher.

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams complete sweep of UTPB with 85-77 winSAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams finished off the nightly sweep of the UTPB Falcons with an 85-77 win on Thursday...