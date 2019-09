ELDORADO — The Eldorado Eagles picked up their fourth win of the season on Friday with a 62-32 victory over McCamey.

Senior quarterback Kevan Covarrubiaz and the Eagles' offense got to work early in the first. Eldorado (4-1) marched down the field and senior running back Elias Luna capped off the scoring drive with a five-yard touchdown run, which brought the score to 14-0 in favor of the Eagles.