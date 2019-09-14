HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County rallies to beat Eden

EDEN– Eden hosted Irion County for their home opener on Friday night for week three of high school football. The Hornets won 62-53.

The Bulldogs entered the contest with a 1-1 record and fresh off a win over Rotan. The Hornets were hoping to improve to 3-0 in their first sixman season in 40 years.

Eden started out with a 24-0 lead in the first quarter. The Hornets scored their first touchdown courtesy of Jace Contreras late in the quarter.

The Hornets stormed back in the second half and beat the Bulldogs to improve to 3-0.

Eden NEXT GAME : 7:30 p.m. Friday, 09/20 @ Rochelle

Irion County NEXT GAME: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 09/20 @ Sterling City