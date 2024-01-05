SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Irion County Lady Hornets take down the Blackwell Lady Hornets 47-22 in a District 11-1A matchup.
Irion County will be back in action Tuesday versus Robert Lee, while Blackwell will take on Bronte on the 9th.
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
