SAN ANGELO — Angelo State improved to 11-3-1, 7-2-1 in the Lone Star Conference on Saturday with a 2-1 win over UT-Tyler on Senior Day.

The Belles will now hit the road to Denton on Oct. 31 for a match against Texas Woman’s University (11-2, 7-1). Kickoff time set for 7 p.m. at Pioneer Soccer Park.