HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek bags first win, tops Rocksprings 40-0

SAN ANGELO — The Grape Creek Eagles are celebrating their first win of the season after dominating Rocksprings 40-0 Friday night.

Junior quarterback Jorge Rodriguez propelled Grape Creek (1-2) to a fast start… literally.

Rodriguez racked up two touchdowns in the first quarter, one of which was a 70-yard scramble to put the Eagles up 16-0 after a successful two-point conversion.

Rocksprings (0-3) could not figure out how to slow down Grape Creek’s offense.

In the second quarter, junior quarterback Garrett Steele leaped over the Angoras’ defensive line and into the endzone to extend Grape Creek’s lead to 24-0 after the two-point conversion.

Grape Creek went on to shutout Roscoe 40-0. The Eagles will now hit the road on Sept. 27 for a game against Coleman. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m..