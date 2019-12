STERLING CITY — The Eldorado Lady Eagles held the Highland Hornets to just 13 points in the second half en-route to 46-28 win in the third-place game of the Sterling City Holiday Tournament Saturday afternoon.

Lady Eagles' freshman guard Robbi Martinez led all scorers with 18 points. Senior forward Codee Meador also did damage for Eldorado adding 16 points; 14 points coming in the first half.