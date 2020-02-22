HIGHLIGHTS: Fourth quarter surge lifts No. 16 Blackwell past Buena Vista

GARDEN CITY– The No. 16 Blackwell Lady Hornets are Area Champions after beating Buena Vista, 46-31 on Friday.

Jadyn Feitshans scored a game-high 15 points for the Lady Hornets. Emilee Sanderson scored 12 for Blackwell.

