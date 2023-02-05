SAN ANGELO, TX— The fifth-ranked Angelo State Rams baseball team swept Eastern New Mexico Sunday afternoon in the first Lone Star Conference series of the season.

Angelo State led 1-0 early in the bottom of the first, but it wouldn’t be long before Eastern New Mexico would tie the game in the fourth inning. The Greyhounds would take their first lead in the sixth inning, hitting a two-run home run to lead 3-1.

In the seventh inning, the Rams loaded the bases before Austin Beck earned an RBI walk and a sac-fly by Tripp Clark would tie the game. Angelo State would get back in front as Thomas Cain hit a two-RBI single to lead 5-3.

The Rams now improve to 4-0 and will be on the road next weekend to take on Cameron in a four-game series.