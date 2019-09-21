Breaking News
Bus crashes near Bryce Canyon NP killing 4, injuring more than a dozen others

Lake View High School — Team Scores

HIGHLIGHTS: Fort Stockton hands Lake View first loss of season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO– The Lake View Chiefs loss their first game of the season Friday night to the Fort Stock Panthers, 60-21.

Both teams were 3-0 entering the contest, and the Panthers have won the last two games against the Chiefs.

Fort Stockton scored first off a four yard touchdown run from Dominic Aguilar to go up 6-0 after a missed extra point.

Lake View’s offense was slow to start the game, and their first score came from an 80-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Espinosa to make it 13-7 Fort Stockton.

NEXT GAME: at Llano, 7:30 p.m. Friday September 27th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Lake View Varsity Football Schedule