HIGHLIGHTS: Fort Stockton hands Lake View first loss of season

SAN ANGELO– The Lake View Chiefs loss their first game of the season Friday night to the Fort Stock Panthers, 60-21.

Both teams were 3-0 entering the contest, and the Panthers have won the last two games against the Chiefs.

Fort Stockton scored first off a four yard touchdown run from Dominic Aguilar to go up 6-0 after a missed extra point.

Lake View’s offense was slow to start the game, and their first score came from an 80-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Espinosa to make it 13-7 Fort Stockton.

NEXT GAME: at Llano, 7:30 p.m. Friday September 27th.