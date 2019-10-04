HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado pulls away from Haskell

WINTERS– Eldorado beat Haskell 35-14 to improve to 5-1 in a rematch game from the Bi-District round from 2018.

The Eagles had a 14-7 lead at halftime. The Indians scored early in the third quarter to tie the game at 14. Eldorado Senior Quarterback Kevan Covarrubiaz gave the Eagles a 21-14 lead with a rushing touchdown with 1:56 left in the third quarter.

From there, Eldorado continued to pull away and the Indians didn’t see the end zone for the rest of the game.

NEXT GAME: at Miles, 7:30 p.m. Friday October 18th