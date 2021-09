ELDORADO – The Eldorado Eagles didn’t have any rust after their week two match up was cancelled. They pick up their second win of the season, 56-29 over Coahoma.

The Bulldogs and Eagles traded touchdowns early in the game, including Eldorado quarterback Korbin Covarrubiaz connecting with his brother, Jason to put the Eagles in front. The Eagles pulled away in the second half to get the win.

Eldorado goes to 2-0 on the season. They go on the road to face the Wink Wildcats in week four.