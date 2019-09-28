HIGHLIGHTS: Eden defeats Water Valley 52-32

EDEN — The Eden Bulldogs picked up a 20-point victory over Water Valley on Friday for the team’s third win of the season.

The game was a battle in the second quarter. Water Valley’s Gabriel Smith cut Eden’s lead to two points after dancing his way to the corner of the endzone.

But, Eden (3-2) would respond later in the first half.

The Bulldogs scored after a nifty move to pull ahead by eight, and the game was sealed from then on.

Eden hands Water Valley (3-2) its second loss of the season. The Bulldogs win 52-32.

NEXT GAME FOR EDEN: @ Leakey, 10/4, Kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

NEXT GAME FOR WATER VALLEY: vs. Paint Rock, 10/4, Kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.