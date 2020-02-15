HIGHLIGHTS: Eden clinches second straight district title with win over Menard

EDEN–For the second straight year, the Eden Bulldogs defeated Menard to claim the District 12-1A Title. The Bulldogs rolled to a 70-37 victory in front of their home crowd Friday night.

Hunner Rodgers scored a game high 21 points. Julian Gamboa totaled 15 points for the Bulldogs. Jordan McSherry led the Yellow Jackets in points with 10.

Eden improves to 12-0 in District and will be off on Tuesday. Menard moves to 9-2 in 12-1A and will play at Paint Rock on Tuesday.

