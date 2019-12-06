HIGHLIGHTS: Defense propels Lady Bulldogs past Bronte

MILES — A strong defensive effort from the Miles girls basketball team helped it defeat Bronte 51-10 in the first round of the Miles Rib Tournament Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs held Bronte scoreless in the second and fourth quarters, and only allowed five points per half. Skylar Brooks scored a game-high 22 points for the Lady Bulldogs, while Regan Smithwick added 14 points.

Miles will face Grape Creek in the second round at 12 p.m. Friday.

