DALLAS — The Dallas Baptist Patriots netted the equalizer and then followed up with a goal in overtime to down the Angelo State Belles 3-2 on Saturday.

The Belles (11-5-1, 7-4-1) are now sixth in the Lone Stare Conference and will host second place St. Edwards (10-4-2, 9-0-2) on Nov. 8 for the team’s regular season finale.