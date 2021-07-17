SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo United FC forward Mia Czarnecki scored the game-tying goal in the 64th minute to help United to a 2-2 draw against Odessa’s Revolution FC Saturday evening at Old Bobcat Stadium.
San Angelo sits in second place in the West Texas Conference of the United Premiere Soccer League and will wrap up the regular season against El Paso’s Cosmos FC next Saturday.
The division semifinals are set to begin July 31.
HIGHLIGHTS: Czarnecki nets equalizer, San Angelo United FC draws Revolution FC
