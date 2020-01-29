HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval runs through Winters to stay perfect in district

CHRISTOVAL — Freshman Jaron Slaton scored a team-high 12 points for Christoval as the Cougars picked up a win against the Winters Blizzards 57-26 Tuesday night.

Josh Fava also added 12 points for Christoval.

With the win, Christoval improves to 5-0 in District 7-2A and will battle Ozona on the road Friday at 8 p.m.

